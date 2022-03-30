Man convicted of murder, sexual assault in 1996 seeks resentencing

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - A man convicted of a brutal 1996 murder could go free.

Anthony Givens was 17-years-old when he killed and sexually assaulted Elizabeth Olson during a botched robbery.

He also brutally beat and assaulted her partner, Joy Goldsmith.

According to our reporting partners at the Herald-Palladium, he’s been serving life without parole but under a 2012 Supreme Court ruling he could potentially go free.

Givens looks to cite a case that found life without parole for a juvenile unconstitutional.

Opening statements for a resentencing began yesterday, but the prosecution still insists on life without parole.

