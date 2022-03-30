Advertisement

Lucas Oil Stadium to host 2024 U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials

By Matt Loch
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 12:47 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Two years from now, the U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials will return to Indianapolis.

USA Swimming selected a bid to host the event at Lucas Oil Stadium in 2024. It will be the first time the trials will be hosted in a football stadium.

The trials aren’t new to Indy. However, the IU Natatorium hosted the event in 1984, 1992, 1996, and most recently in 2000 when a 15-year-old Michael Phelps made his first Olympic team.

Lucas Oil Stadium will feature two 50-meter pools—one for competition and the other for warmups—and will hold 30,000 spectators.

“When Indianapolis sets its mind to do things like this, we do it,” says Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett. “This venue has a rich history already, since opening just back in 2008. Today, we add to that impressive list.”

“To be able to be here as an athlete, and I guess to be able to be an athlete representative, it’s going to be truly an incredible event,” says Lilly King, renowned Team USA swimmer and Indiana native. “Just with the amount of local support and the swimming community within Indianapolis and the state of Indiana, having so many kids come and watch athletes make an Olympic team, you have no idea how much impact this will make on those kids.”

