Lakeshore wrestling head coach Bruce Bittenbender retires after 52 seasons

By Matt Loch
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 12:59 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (WNDU) - Legendary Lakeshore wrestling head coach Bruce Bittenbender has announced his retirement after 52 seasons.

The announcement means the end of a legacy that began back in 1970. Bittenbender leaves the program with 981 dual meet victories under his belt.

Individually, his wrestlers placed at state 116 times with 26 state champions, including two three-time champions.

Ryan Quinn will take over the Lakeshore wrestling program, becoming just the fourth head coach in program history.

