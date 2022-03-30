Jersey Mike’s Day of Giving is helping local athletes attend the Special Olympics

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Today, March 30th, is Jersey Mike’s Day of Giving.

Seventeen Jersey Mike’s locations in Indiana are donating one hundred percent of their sales today, and so are various Jersey Mike’s locations across the nation.

That means that every dingle dollar of sales, not just profit, will be donated to help more than 70 Team Indiana Athletes attend the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando, Florida.

This is the first time ever that the company is donating all proceeds to a single cause, and community members say that they are happy to show their support, one sandwich at a time.

“Well I think it’s amazing when we can do something as simple as grabbing lunch and changing people’s lives right? And so, this is an easy lift for Jersey Mike’s but also a very generous one too, and clearly you can see from what’s happening behind us, the community’s embracing it. So, my team just decided to come on out, and grab some lunch and support Special Olympics, for a great cause,” says Guy Fischer, the Vice President of Community Engagement for Goodwill.

Since 2011, Jersey Mike’s has raised more than $47 million for local charities, and hopes to surpass last year’s record breaking total of $15 million this year.

