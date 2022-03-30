Advertisement

Jersey Mike’s Day of Giving is helping local athletes attend the Special Olympics

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Today, March 30th, is Jersey Mike’s Day of Giving.

Seventeen Jersey Mike’s locations in Indiana are donating one hundred percent of their sales today, and so are various Jersey Mike’s locations across the nation.

That means that every dingle dollar of sales, not just profit, will be donated to help more than 70 Team Indiana Athletes attend the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando, Florida.

This is the first time ever that the company is donating all proceeds to a single cause, and community members say that they are happy to show their support, one sandwich at a time.

“Well I think it’s amazing when we can do something as simple as grabbing lunch and changing people’s lives right? And so, this is an easy lift for Jersey Mike’s but also a very generous one too, and clearly you can see from what’s happening behind us, the community’s embracing it. So, my team just decided to come on out, and grab some lunch and support Special Olympics, for a great cause,” says Guy Fischer, the Vice President of Community Engagement for Goodwill.

Since 2011, Jersey Mike’s has raised more than $47 million for local charities, and hopes to surpass last year’s record breaking total of $15 million this year.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Tuesday, police chased a stolen car in the city's northeast side that resulted in 3 people...
High-speed chase through Eddy St. Commons ends in 3 arrests
Parole commissioners decided Frederick Woods, 70, no longer is a danger to the public after...
Man who kidnapped and buried a bus full of children alive in 1976 recommended for parole
Multiple members of a family died in a car crash in Fulton Co. Saturday.
Photographer captures family photos hours before deadly crash in Ohio
Joseph Hershberger and Sherry Thomas
Accused barn arsonists charged for allegedly burning Amish school
2022-2023 ‘Broadway In South Bend’ series announced

Latest News

16 News Now's Jack Springgate got a sneak preview of the new Mishawaka City Services Center...
EXCLUSIVE: A look inside the new Mishawaka City Services Center
The parking situation in St. Joseph has become terrible for some residents, prompting local...
St. Joseph considers instituting paid parking for the summer
2,500 veterans are being reassigned to the St. Joseph County VA Clinic.
Goshen VA Clinic closes Thursday
On this week's edition of Wednesday's Child, Tricia Sloma introduces us to Joshua, a nonverbal...
Wednesday's Child: Joshua's happy world
16 News Now's Jack Springgate got an inside look at the new Mishawaka City Services Center on...
Exclusive: A look inside the new Mishawaka City Services Center