Holloway tosses no-hitter in ND softball’s 10-0 win over Loyola-Chicago

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame softball team needed just five innings to knock off Loyola-Chicago 10-0 on Tuesday at Melissa Cook Stadium.

Alexis Holloway tossed a no-hitter while striking out five in the shutout win. It’s the 47th no-hitter in program history.

Offensively, Notre Dame had 12 hits, with four different players driving in two runs apiece.

The Irish are now 24-6 on the season. The team is back in action on Wednesday against Central Michigan. First pitch at Melissa Cook Stadium is set for 5 p.m.

