Gov. Whitmer signs $4.8 billion infrastructure bill

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the “Building Michigan Together” plan on Wednesday.

It’s the largest infrastructure bill in the state’s history. The $4.8 billion bill will invest in fixing roads, bridges and protect drinking water. It will also expand high-speed internet, improve parks, and build affordable housing.

Here’s a list of the funds and how they will be used:

Water

The Building Michigan Together Plan includes nearly $2 billion to address critical water infrastructure needs.

  • More than $1 billion for drinking water improvements, including:
  • At least $325 million to replace lead service lines, including 100% of lead service lines in Benton Harbor.
  • $55 million to help communities tackle toxic contaminants like PFAS.
  • $43 million in assistance for small and disadvantaged communities.
  • $712 million for clean water initiatives to address storm and wastewater including:
  • $669 million for clean water infrastructure.
  • $35 million for loans to help repair failing septic systems.
  • $20 million for public health risk reduction.
  • $8 million to address emerging contaminants.
  • $210 million to repair dams in Midland and Gladwin counties and another $40 million to address the repair, renovation, or elimination of dams statewide.

Transportation

The Building Michigan Together Plan calls for critical investments of $645 million in Michigan’s infrastructure, including:

  • $317 million for road and bridge programs, benefitting both state and local projects.
  • $66 million to make state transportation infrastructure more resilient to future flooding events by adding reliable generator backup power to all 164 state-owned pumping stations.
  • $98 million for airport infrastructure improvement grants.
  • $66 million to improve public transportation.
  • $25 million investment in the statewide Mobility Futures Initiative to position Michigan to lead the nation in mobility innovation.

Parks

The Building Michigan Together Plan invests $450 million in Michigan’s state parks to improve state and local parks and trails to enhance tourism and boost the outdoor recreation industry.

  • $250 million for state parks, including the creation of a new state park in the city of Flint.
  • $200 million for local park systems, including transformative greenway projects in Detroit and Grand Rapids.

High-Speed Internet

The Building Michigan Together Plan will connect more households and small businesses to fast, reliable high-speed internet through:

  • $250 million in funding to improve access and adoption of broadband – helping ensure all Michigan residents and businesses can compete in a 21st century economy.

Housing

The Building Michigan Together Plan provides funding centered on housing in underserved rural and urban areas, including:

  • $150 million for housing and home improvements, such as:
  • $50 million investment in the Housing and Community Development Fund to meet the housing needs of low-income households throughout the state.
  • $50 million to create a missing middle housing gap fund.
  • $50 million for residential home improvements including grants to incentivize energy efficiency and provide energy assistance.
  • $383 million for COVID Emergency Rental Assistance to help tenants facing pandemic-related hardships avoid eviction while also ensuring landlords can recoup owed rent.
  • $121 million to help Michigan homeowners avoid the personal devastation of foreclosure.

Additionally, the Building Michigan Together Plan includes:

  • $133 million to strengthen Michigan’s Unemployment Insurance System and tackle fraud.
  • $46 million to protect funding for public safety and first responders in cities, villages and townships with population losses in the 2020 Census.

2022-2023 ‘Broadway In South Bend’ series announced

