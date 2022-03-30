Gov. Whitmer signs $4.8 billion infrastructure bill
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the “Building Michigan Together” plan on Wednesday.
It’s the largest infrastructure bill in the state’s history. The $4.8 billion bill will invest in fixing roads, bridges and protect drinking water. It will also expand high-speed internet, improve parks, and build affordable housing.
Here’s a list of the funds and how they will be used:
Water
The Building Michigan Together Plan includes nearly $2 billion to address critical water infrastructure needs.
- More than $1 billion for drinking water improvements, including:
- At least $325 million to replace lead service lines, including 100% of lead service lines in Benton Harbor.
- $55 million to help communities tackle toxic contaminants like PFAS.
- $43 million in assistance for small and disadvantaged communities.
- $712 million for clean water initiatives to address storm and wastewater including:
- $669 million for clean water infrastructure.
- $35 million for loans to help repair failing septic systems.
- $20 million for public health risk reduction.
- $8 million to address emerging contaminants.
- $210 million to repair dams in Midland and Gladwin counties and another $40 million to address the repair, renovation, or elimination of dams statewide.
Transportation
The Building Michigan Together Plan calls for critical investments of $645 million in Michigan’s infrastructure, including:
- $317 million for road and bridge programs, benefitting both state and local projects.
- $66 million to make state transportation infrastructure more resilient to future flooding events by adding reliable generator backup power to all 164 state-owned pumping stations.
- $98 million for airport infrastructure improvement grants.
- $66 million to improve public transportation.
- $25 million investment in the statewide Mobility Futures Initiative to position Michigan to lead the nation in mobility innovation.
Parks
The Building Michigan Together Plan invests $450 million in Michigan’s state parks to improve state and local parks and trails to enhance tourism and boost the outdoor recreation industry.
- $250 million for state parks, including the creation of a new state park in the city of Flint.
- $200 million for local park systems, including transformative greenway projects in Detroit and Grand Rapids.
High-Speed Internet
The Building Michigan Together Plan will connect more households and small businesses to fast, reliable high-speed internet through:
- $250 million in funding to improve access and adoption of broadband – helping ensure all Michigan residents and businesses can compete in a 21st century economy.
Housing
The Building Michigan Together Plan provides funding centered on housing in underserved rural and urban areas, including:
- $150 million for housing and home improvements, such as:
- $50 million investment in the Housing and Community Development Fund to meet the housing needs of low-income households throughout the state.
- $50 million to create a missing middle housing gap fund.
- $50 million for residential home improvements including grants to incentivize energy efficiency and provide energy assistance.
- $383 million for COVID Emergency Rental Assistance to help tenants facing pandemic-related hardships avoid eviction while also ensuring landlords can recoup owed rent.
- $121 million to help Michigan homeowners avoid the personal devastation of foreclosure.
Additionally, the Building Michigan Together Plan includes:
- $133 million to strengthen Michigan’s Unemployment Insurance System and tackle fraud.
- $46 million to protect funding for public safety and first responders in cities, villages and townships with population losses in the 2020 Census.
