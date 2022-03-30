Advertisement

First Alert Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick visits Webster Elementary School in Plymouth

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - First Alert Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick got a chance to speak with some 2nd graders on Wednesday in Plymouth.

Matt talked to students at Webster Elementary School about clouds and cloud types. He even answered some hard-hitting weather questions!

The students also got a virtual tour of our WNDU Studios during his visit.

