First Alert Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick visits Webster Elementary School in Plymouth
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - First Alert Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick got a chance to speak with some 2nd graders on Wednesday in Plymouth.
Matt talked to students at Webster Elementary School about clouds and cloud types. He even answered some hard-hitting weather questions!
The students also got a virtual tour of our WNDU Studios during his visit.
Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.