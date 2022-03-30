First Alert Forecast: Warm and Windy, Awaiting Rain by Evening

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and breezy during the morning. Highs will rise to near 70 by the early evening. A few showers are possible during the afternoon. Winds will gust between 25 and 35 miles per hour through the day. Rain will move in from the west during the evening. Heavier pockets of rain and a few thunderstorms are likely between about 6 and 10pm. Gusty winds could accompany these storms. High of 70. Winds S 15-20 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Rain and gusty thunderstorms during the evening will give way to scattered showers overnight. Winds will remain gusty as temperatures continue to fall through the early morning. Temperatures dropping from the upper 60s to the lower 50s by the morning. Low of 52. Winds S 15-20 mph gusting to 45 mph.

THURSDAY: A few scattered showers during the morning under cloudy skies. It will remain breezy as winds from the west bring in cooler air. Temperatures dropping from the lower 50s to the lower 40s through the middle of the day. A few flakes could mix in with some rain drops through the evening. Daytime high of 44. Winds W 15-20 mph gusting to 35 mph.

FRIDAY: A few flurries early in the morning as we begin Friday with temperatures in the lower 30s. Temperatures will begin to rise back into the 40s during the afternoon as the skies clear. Lots of sunshine will fill the skies. High of 43. Winds W 5-10 mph.

LONG RANGE: A few showers are likely across Michiana as we head into the weekend. Temperatures will remain in the upper 40s and low 50s through the beginning of next week. We will return to the middle 50s by next week as more showers move in by midweek. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast.

Daily Climate Report: Tuesday, March 29th, 2022

Tuesday’s High: 42

Tuesday’s Low: 20

Precipitation: Trace

