Exclusive: A look inside the new Mishawaka City Services Center

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - 16 News Now got a tour at the newly renovated building that will host the Mishawaka Police Department, Mishawaka City Hall, and Mishawaka Utilities.

However, you can start to see from the layout that this design doesn’t just make room for a police department, city government, and utilities branch, it also makes the most of that space.

Mishawaka Mayor Dave Wood is eyeing mid-July as the time the city will take over this building and make it the new home for the Mishawaka City Hall, police department, and utilities.

All three with their own different entrances around the building, the police department will take up the entire first floor and some of the second.

Some of the most important improvements from the old station include more space to store evidence, more facilities for female officers, a larger weight room, a crime lab, a sally port, a room to investigate vehicles, and a modernized communications and command center.

These necessary upgrades weren’t part of the plans 30 years ago.

“Now, we have so many more technological capabilities, they’re designed into this building. So, it gives us so many more capabilities to serve effectively and efficiently,” Mayor Wood said.

Mishawaka Utilities will take up most of the second floor, sharing part of it with police administration offices.

The second floor is where Wood’s ‘Citizen Centric’ model comes to life. Those in need of service can get everything they need from one place, all connected by a main corridor. The second floor also shows residents a good view of some of the future outdoor spaces like this patio area.

“We very much want this to be outwardly focused and community accessible, even the outside of it. So our front porch will be done, our plaza will be done at the main entrance of the building,” Mayor Wood continued.

The third floor is the most complete right now, and that’s the home of the new city hall.

This is where you’ll not only find the Mayor’s office and other city officials, but also the Mayor’s Youth Council, council member offices, and a public works meeting room that weren’t possible at the old location.

Mayor Wood says this brings out the best in all three city departments.

“Now we have the space where we can all gather, work collaboratively all under the same roof which is not possible now. So, I think it makes us more efficient as a city in providing the services for our ever-growing city,” Mayor Wood said.

Mayor Wood says the city plans on taking over the building in mid-July before making some final furnishings.

He expects them to be open for business around Labor Day.

