Elkhart Co. Farm Bureau donates $2K to sheriff’s department

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, the Elkhart County Farm Bureau donated $2,000 dollars to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department.

The donation will go towards the Elkhart County Police Department’s K-9 unity and is meant as a thank you for the department’s dedication to arresting the people involved in those string of barn fires last year.

“One of the reasons we’re giving this money is it took a lot of overtime, and Sheriff Seigel and Bob Smith, the head detective on this, did a great job,” said Lynn Loucks, President of the Elkhart County Farm Bureau. “It’s not easy to catch somebody doing this in the middle of the night. So, kudos to the department and also the other departments in the other counties that helped with this.”

The check presentation happened during the Farm Bureau’s ‘Meet the Candidates’ night where people had a chance to meet candidates running for state legislature and local offices.

