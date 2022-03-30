Crews continue to work on old lead water lines in Benton Harbor

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Work continues in Benton Harbor as crews continue to work on replacing old lead water lines.

Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services says nearly 10 lead service lines were replaced every day in March.

That means so far 751 lines were either replaced, or found to be safe to continue being used.

Roughly 3,600 more lines are expected to be replaced over the next year.

