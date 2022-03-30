Advertisement

Concord Junior High raises 51K for Make-A-Wish

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The month of March at Concord Junior High School was about giving back.

Today, a closing ceremony held at the school, celebrated a record breaking fundraiser.

Bi-annually, since 1995, students at Concord Junior High School have raised money to help grant wishes.

This year, students got creative with fundraising efforts- Running 5k’s, selling cake-pops, hosting three on three, March Madness basketball games, as well as loads of other ideas that helped them to raise their largest amount of money for Make-A-Wish so far.

In total, the school has raised over $430,000 for Make-A-Wish, and this year, between all of their fundraising events, they raised $51,270 to help grant wishes.

“We have raised more money than any other school, whether it be a high school, junior high, or elementary, for the Make-A -Wish Foundation than any school in the country... It’s overwhelming. It’s so overwhelming. We are just so proud of our students and staff for coming together and learning what it means to give of yourself without expecting anything of return, in return, and just the true meaning of philanthropy,” said Katie Shelton, an 8th Grade Science Teacher at Concord Junior High School.

Each fundraising year the school has tried to support local Make-A-Wish recipients, and this year’s fundraiser will be helping grant the wishes of 11-year-old Jack and 14-year-old Reed.

