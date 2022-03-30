SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Car crashes are the leading cause of death in young children.

But many of these fatalities can be prevented by having properly installed car seats.

It all starts with making sure you have the proper seat for the size of your child.

Clay Fire Marshal Dave Cherrone said many parents make dangerous mistakes when installing car seats.

The first big mistake is a loose seat. The seat is not supposed to move more than one inch.

“The other being, the harness is too loose or it’s too tight,” Cherrone said. “Which simply, it just has to be snug so you can’t pinch any extra material and the chest plate about in line with the armpits.”

Car seats have a shelf life of six years, so purchasing a used one is not a safe option.

If you need help installing one, you can call Clay Fire Territory or the South Bend Fire Department.

To view car seat recalls, click here.

Car seat safety reminders

