‘Bird’ scooters, bikes make return to South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The “birds” are back in town.

A company named Bird is back in the shared mobility business on the streets of South Bend.

The city’s shared mobility experiment began in 2017 with the appearance of those bright green Lime Bikes.

This year, bikes are back in South Bend for the first time in three years, although this year’s fleet will be dominated by electric scooters.

From walking, to driving, from strolling to bussing, there are a lot of ways to get around in South Bend. Now there are a couple more in the shared mobility category.

“There’s certainly sort of a ‘new’ factor for people that haven’t ridden them before,” said South Bend City Planner Chris Dressel. “I think it’s become almost an expectation for a city that likes to profess themselves to be in the modern, in modern transportation to have a shared mobility fleet.”

In South Bend’s case, you can expect a scattered fleet of 150-electric scooters and 25 e-bikes that will hopefully be there where you need them, when you need them, for whatever you need them for.

“Maybe a lunch trip, perhaps it’s a trip between the bus stop and your final destination, or it could be just a regular type of commute,” Dressel explained.

“So, it’s people who need additional support moving from a public transportation or need additional support moving from a job to public transportation, or just quickly going to run a quick errand,” Vaughn Roland with Bird told 16 News Now via Zoom from Chicago.

Bird charges a $1 unlocking fee, after which the ride costs 39-cents per minute.

This year, South Bend has become the first Bird served city in Indiana to add e-bikes to the mix.

“One, you can go a bit further than you are, that you can on the e-scooter right, so, that’s another huge advantage. I think another would also be the e-assist. E-assist is going to allow you to be able to propel you, you know, through up and down hills,” Roland said.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.