16 News Now at 4 going live from Potawatomi Zoo on Friday!

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - “Lions and tigers and bears, oh my!”

16 News Now is headed to the Potawatomi Zoo in South Bend for its opening day this Friday, April 1.

Lauren Moss and Matt Engelbrecht will be live at the zoo during the 4 p.m. newscast. They will bring you a look at the new exhibits and all the fun you can have this year. Matt will also have details on the weekend forecast.

So, be sure to join us this Friday, where all the wild things are—it is sure to be a Zoo-tacular time!

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.