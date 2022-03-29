Ten more Drop2Stop deposit boxes placed around Michiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 525 Foundation has placed ten additional Drop2Stop prescription deposit boxes.

The foundation started five years ago after Becky Savage lost two children, Nick and Jack, to an overdose. She has made it her life work to promote drug and overdose prevention through education and awareness.

The name 525 got its origin from her late sons’ sports numbers; 25 for 5 for Jack and 25 for Nick.

“I think it’s great that not only the police department, but I think it’s important, not only to collect medications and get them off the streets but also to help make our communities a safer place. I think it’s an old fable that people think sometimes medications decrease after expiration dates but there are some out there that actually increase in potency so it’s real important to be mindful of expiration dates,” said Becky Savage, President and Co-founder of the 525 Foundation.

Local PD and sheriff’s offices were quick to approve and join this endeavor. Savage believes that’s because they want people to have a safe place to dispose of medications.

Since people cannot flush pills, as they contaminate the waterways, medications must be disposed of properly.

The 525 Foundation has made it its goal to set up disposal boxes all over the state for safe disposal.

When the boxes are full of medications, the Police will remove them, box them up, and move them to their station’s evidence room until they are taken to the DEA-approved sites to be incinerated.

One of the newest locations of these boxes is on the ground floor of the County-City Building in downtown South Bend.

There are now 25 Drop2Stop boxes around the state.

April 30 (Saturday) is the DEA’s National Drug Take-Back Day, and Michiana will have a dozen or more locations where they can take their unused or expired medications for disposal.

To find the closest Drop2Stop Box near you or about the 525 Foundations’ events, click here.

