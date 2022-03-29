Advertisement

Officials investigating fire at South Bend building

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials are investigating a fire that happened Tuesday morning in South Bend.

It happened just before 3:20 a.m. in the 500 block of S. Michigan Street. When crews arrived, they found a fire on the second floor of the building.

Officials say two people were inside the building at the time. One was able to get out on their own, and the other was helped down by the ladder company from a second story window.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

