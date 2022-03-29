Advertisement

New Genesis Products plant in Goshen could bring up to 100 new jobs

By Mark Peterson
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - $8 million dollar plans to build a new factory in Goshen will create 100-new jobs.

It’s the latest vote of economic confidence that Elkhart County’s labor shortage can be overcome.

At groundbreaking ceremonies today, a company with 31 job openings at its present Elkhart County factories, started building a new one that’ll create 100 more jobs.

“Overall, you know, we like being close to our customers. RV is the core of what we do so being close to our core businesses and making sure that we can service our customers is important to us,” said Genesis Products’ President and CEO Jon Wenger.

According to indeed.com, there are 16,211 job openings in Elkhart County, but just 2,051 unemployed people.

Elkhart County’s February jobless rate stood at 1.7 percent, which placed it in a three way tie for the second lowest in the state.

Furthermore, Amazon continues to build a massive Elkhart County facility that will create a thousand more new jobs upon completion.

“We don’t need all employees, we just need a few percent of them,” explained Jon Wenger. “So it’s our job to be a great company, to work for our philosophy as if we’re one of the best companies to work for, we’re going to be okay.”

Genesis, a maker of custom wood products for the RV industry, already has 1,200 workers on the payroll, although they seem to be coming from greater distances.

“Yeah, our CFO here lives in St. Joe, drives over an hour every day. Our new plant manager here lives in Fort Wayne,” Wenger said.

This is Genesis’ 20th year in business, and the building will be the tenth built on its Goshen campus.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first
A department spokesperson told WNDU that officers were sent to the 1300 block of West Fisher...
Shots fired investigation in South Bend
Candlelight vigil for 12-year-old North Side Middle School student
Candlelight vigil for 12-year-old North Side Middle School student
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
Will Smith apologizes: ‘I was out of line and I was wrong’
Parole commissioners decided Frederick Woods, 70, no longer is a danger to the public after...
Man who kidnapped and buried a bus full of children alive in 1976 recommended for parole

Latest News

On Tuesday, a car chase transpired through Eddy St. Commons that ended with the arrests of 3...
Police arrest 3 after highspeed chase through Eddy St. Commons
On Tuesday evening, the Elkhart mayor's office held a meeting to discuss how to handle the...
Meeting to discuss ways to manage geese population
The money was presented as a thank you to the service of the Elkhart County Police in catching...
Elkhart Co. Farm Bureau donates $2K to sheriff’s department
On Tuesday, police chased a stolen car in the city's northeast side that resulted in 3 people...
Highspeed chase through Eddy St. Commons ends in 3 arrests
It will be the first time the trials will be hosted in a football stadium.
Lucas Oil Stadium to host 2024 U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials