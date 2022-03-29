New Genesis Products plant in Goshen could bring up to 100 new jobs

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - $8 million dollar plans to build a new factory in Goshen will create 100-new jobs.

It’s the latest vote of economic confidence that Elkhart County’s labor shortage can be overcome.

At groundbreaking ceremonies today, a company with 31 job openings at its present Elkhart County factories, started building a new one that’ll create 100 more jobs.

“Overall, you know, we like being close to our customers. RV is the core of what we do so being close to our core businesses and making sure that we can service our customers is important to us,” said Genesis Products’ President and CEO Jon Wenger.

According to indeed.com, there are 16,211 job openings in Elkhart County, but just 2,051 unemployed people.

Elkhart County’s February jobless rate stood at 1.7 percent, which placed it in a three way tie for the second lowest in the state.

Furthermore, Amazon continues to build a massive Elkhart County facility that will create a thousand more new jobs upon completion.

“We don’t need all employees, we just need a few percent of them,” explained Jon Wenger. “So it’s our job to be a great company, to work for our philosophy as if we’re one of the best companies to work for, we’re going to be okay.”

Genesis, a maker of custom wood products for the RV industry, already has 1,200 workers on the payroll, although they seem to be coming from greater distances.

“Yeah, our CFO here lives in St. Joe, drives over an hour every day. Our new plant manager here lives in Fort Wayne,” Wenger said.

This is Genesis’ 20th year in business, and the building will be the tenth built on its Goshen campus.

