Advertisement

ND Spring Football: Freeman touches on quarterback battle

By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 12:07 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame football team is in its second full week of spring practice, and there’s something special brewing as the Marcus Freeman era begins.

There are still some questions to be answered before the regular season. One of the biggest: who will be under center for the Irish?

Freeman provided an update on the quarterback battle over the weekend.

“It’s a great battle,” Freeman says. “You know, as a defensive coordinator, you look for two things, right? You look for touchdowns, (and) you look for interceptions when you look at an opposing quarterback.

“When you become a head coach, you learn that’s just a little part of the game, and it’s about decision-making,” he continued. “For me, it’s the ability to go back with Coach Rees after practice and talk through it and say ‘okay, what decisions were they making? Were they the right ones, or the ones you wanted?’ and really just pick his mind on it.”

Freeman made no indication as to who is leading the quarterback battle. That decision probably won’t be made until after spring football.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parole commissioners decided Frederick Woods, 70, no longer is a danger to the public after...
Man who kidnapped and buried a bus full of children alive in 1976 recommended for parole
On Tuesday, police chased a stolen car in the city's northeast side that resulted in 3 people...
High-speed chase through Eddy St. Commons ends in 3 arrests
Multiple members of a family died in a car crash in Fulton Co. Saturday.
Photographer captures family photos hours before deadly crash in Ohio
Joseph Hershberger and Sherry Thomas
Accused barn arsonists charged for allegedly burning Amish school
Candlelight vigil for 12-year-old North Side Middle School student
Candlelight vigil for 12-year-old North Side Middle School student

Latest News

The Irish are now 13-5 on the season.
Notre Dame baseball picks up 11-2 win at home over Northern Illinois
Alexis Holloway tossed a no-hitter while striking out five in the shutout win. It’s the 47th...
Holloway tosses no-hitter in ND softball’s 10-0 win over Loyola-Chicago
New running backs coach Deland McCullough is getting his first look at his room on the football...
ND Spring Football: Irish running backs could have big season
Notre Dame grad transfer Paul Atkinson Jr. will not seek another year of eligibility and will...
ND Men’s Hoops: Paul Atkinson Jr. will not return next season; pursuing professional career