ND Spring Football: Freeman touches on quarterback battle

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame football team is in its second full week of spring practice, and there’s something special brewing as the Marcus Freeman era begins.

There are still some questions to be answered before the regular season. One of the biggest: who will be under center for the Irish?

Freeman provided an update on the quarterback battle over the weekend.

“It’s a great battle,” Freeman says. “You know, as a defensive coordinator, you look for two things, right? You look for touchdowns, (and) you look for interceptions when you look at an opposing quarterback.

“When you become a head coach, you learn that’s just a little part of the game, and it’s about decision-making,” he continued. “For me, it’s the ability to go back with Coach Rees after practice and talk through it and say ‘okay, what decisions were they making? Were they the right ones, or the ones you wanted?’ and really just pick his mind on it.”

Freeman made no indication as to who is leading the quarterback battle. That decision probably won’t be made until after spring football.

