ND Men’s Hoops: Paul Atkinson Jr. will not return next season; pursuing professional career

By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 12:20 AM EDT
NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame grad transfer Paul Atkinson Jr. will not seek another year of eligibility and will instead pursue a professional basketball career.

The news was first reported by Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

After transferring from Yale to Notre Dame, Atkinson averaged over 12 points and nearly seven rebounds per game for the Irish.

Atkinson won Ivy League Player of the Year back in 2020. He missed all of the 2020-2021 season after the Ivy League decided to cancel the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

