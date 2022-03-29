ND Men’s Hoops: Paul Atkinson Jr. will not return next season; pursuing professional career

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame grad transfer Paul Atkinson Jr. will not seek another year of eligibility and will instead pursue a professional basketball career.

The news was first reported by Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

Paul Atkinson tells me that he is planning to pursue a professional career, regardless of the decision that the NCAA makes on granting him another year of eligibility.



Averaged 12.5 PPG and 6.9 RPG this season for Notre Dame.



Started his career at Yale. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 28, 2022

After transferring from Yale to Notre Dame, Atkinson averaged over 12 points and nearly seven rebounds per game for the Irish.

Atkinson won Ivy League Player of the Year back in 2020. He missed all of the 2020-2021 season after the Ivy League decided to cancel the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

