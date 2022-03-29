Advertisement

Michigan to report COVID-19 data once per week as cases decline

(WJRT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The state plans to begin reporting Michigan’s COVID-19 data once per week as the numbers of cases and deaths decline.

Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services says its online COVID-19 dashboard will be updated only on Wednesdays. Currently, data is posted on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, but that changes starting next Monday.

Michigan has reported more than 2 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and 32,758 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Between Saturday and Monday, 1,258 newly confirmed cases and six deaths were reported.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

3/29/2022 9:39:40 AM (GMT -4:00)

