Michigan to report COVID-19 data once per week as cases decline

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The state plans to begin reporting Michigan’s COVID-19 data once per week as the numbers of cases and deaths decline.

Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services says its online COVID-19 dashboard will be updated only on Wednesdays. Currently, data is posted on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, but that changes starting next Monday.

Michigan has reported more than 2 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and 32,758 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Between Saturday and Monday, 1,258 newly confirmed cases and six deaths were reported.

3/29/2022 9:39:40 AM (GMT -4:00)