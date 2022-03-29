Advertisement

Michigan businesses still have time to apply for ‘Growing MI Business Grants’

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 9:35 PM EDT
(WNDU) - If you own or operate a Michigan business, there is still time to apply for a grant!

The Growing MI Business grant program is a program set up by the State of Michigan to distribute up to $409-million of its American Rescue Plan Act to businesses impacted by the pandemic that meet certain criteria.

On Monday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Office sent out a press release urging small Michigan businesses, affected by the pandemic to apply for the grants if they are eligible.

“As we continue growing our economy, I urge businesses to apply for the Growing MI Business Grant Program so they can get the support they need to thrive,” said Gov. Whitmer in her press release.

Under the Growing MI Business Grant Program, eligible businesses in operation before October 1, 2019, may receive a grant up to $5 million to hire additional staff to fill open positions, renovate or expand their business, or improve operations. Eligible businesses that began operating between October 1, 2019, and May 31, 2020, may receive a grant equal to 25% of certain specified costs.

There are 9 types of businesses eligible for the grant: entertainment venues, recreation facilities and places of amusement, barbers and cosmetologists, gyms, athletic trainers, restaurants, tattoo shops, hotels, and nursery dealers and growers.

Businesses can apply for up to $5-million dollars.

The deadline to apply for the grant is Thursday, March 31.

If you would like to see if you are eligible, or apply, simply click here.

