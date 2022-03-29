Mayor Dave Wood delivers State of the City address

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Mishawaka is growing at a fast pace.

People gathered at City Hall Monday night as Mayor Dave Wood delivered his State of the City address.

First he discussed last year’s budget

“Our circuit breaker kicked in...This year our losses were eight point three million, which are the highest to date. That is a significant concern for us and reason why we spent conservatively...Expenses have surpassed revenue and that is an uncomfortable position to be in long term,” said Wood.

Wood also talked about some new infrastructure projects.

“We have already removed unwarranted signals at First and Main and at Third and Main to improve not only traffic flow through there but also pedestrian safety,” he said.

The city also plans to move its City Hall, police station and the Mishawaka Utilities offices into the renovated former headquarters of Liberty Mutual Insurance Company at Lincoln Way and Main.

“Really one building, but three separate store fronts. Inside we operate as one,” said Wood.

The mayor also said public safety is vital for a growing and thriving city.

Wood said the city is looking for ways to provide more resources for police and firefighters.

“It is the biggest expenditure of our budget. I am also pleased to report that crime has dropped,” Wood said.

Wood said he will hire three more police officers and six firefighters-EMS to help boost public safety efforts.

He suggested using American Rescue plan money and increasing EMS fees to help pay for the new positions.

“And I continue to support our officers without fail as they do their jobs. They are very dangerous jobs. I have their backs as they have ours,” Wood said.

Later this year the city will also begin a project for a new Fire Station Number 2 along McKinley Avenue in front of Liberty Elementary School.

