Local Vietnam veterans awarded ‘Quilts of Valor’

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, in honor of National Vietnam War Veterans Day, the group ‘Quilts of Valor’ gave 10 ten quilts to local veterans.

The gifts were given out early Tuesday at VFW Post 98-20 in South Bend.

“It’s amazing because I myself was presented one 3 years ago already and it’s just a special honor,” said Vietnam veteran, Dave Guzicki. “Everybody I know they appreciated these I know when I got mine I was really appreciative of it.”

Each of the quilts is handmade for the veterans. The vets were also given a copy of ‘A Time to Honor’, a book about the war.

At the ceremony, each of the Vietnam veterans were also welcomed home, an honor that sadly, not many of them received when they first returned so many years ago.

