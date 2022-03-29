Advertisement

Healthcare spending in US was at a 20-year high in 2020, study says

Healthcare spending in the United States was at a 20-year high in 2020, thanks to the COVID-19...
Healthcare spending in the United States was at a 20-year high in 2020, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.(Pixabay)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Money spent on healthcare in the U.S. hit a 20-year high in 2020, and COVID-19 is to blame.

As the pandemic began to unfold, national health spending grew nearly 10% while gross domestic product went down more than 2%.

That means healthcare that year took up nearly 20% of total spending.

The numbers are from a new study just published in the journal Health Affairs.

There is some good news, but it’s really more of an assumption: As the public health emergency is wrapping up, the country will see more stable health spending trends in 2024.

That depends on the assumption that the pandemic caused by a virus that has evolved and surprised the country at every turn will soon end.

Officials say what happens in the UK, tends to play out here in the U.S. weeks later. (Source: CNN, PFIZER, MERCK, EMED DIGITAL HEALTHCARE)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first
A department spokesperson told WNDU that officers were sent to the 1300 block of West Fisher...
Shots fired investigation in South Bend
Candlelight vigil for 12-year-old North Side Middle School student
Candlelight vigil for 12-year-old North Side Middle School student
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
Will Smith apologizes: ‘I was out of line and I was wrong’
Local woman loses $19,000 in computer security scam.
Computer security scam costs SB veteran $19K

Latest News

A soldier stands on a bridge destroyed by the Ukrainian army to prevent the passage of Russian...
Relief for Kyiv? Russia vows to scale back near the capital
FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2020, photo, Rep. Don Young, R-Alaska, speaks during a ceremony in...
Washington honors Alaska’s fiery, tireless defender in House
FILE PHOTO: Flamingoes bask in the sun at the Johannesburg Zoo Thursday, April 24, 2014.
Flamingo that escaped Kansas zoo in 2005 spotted in Texas
About 35 stolen luxury cars, with a value of about $2.3 million, were recovered by California...
California authorities recover 35 stolen luxury cars worth a total of $2.3 million
President Joe Biden will sign anti-lynching legislation on Tuesday.
Biden to sign bill making lynching a federal hate crime