The Great LOGAN Nose-On Luncheon returns to the Century Center

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Great LOGAN Nose-On Luncheon will return to the Century Center for the first time since 2019.

The event will start at noon on Tuesday, March 29, and about 700 people will attend.

The annual luncheon is a celebration of the LOGAN Center, ending the month of events aimed at raising awareness about their mission, and raising important funds.

If you can’t attend the luncheon, you can watch a video stream after the event ends by visiting thenoseon.org.

