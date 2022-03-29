The Great LOGAN Nose-On Luncheon is back in-person, with an incredible keynote speaker

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Great LOGAN Nose-On annual luncheon at the Century Center in Downtown, South Bend, brought people together for the first time since 2019.

Between it being the first in-person Nose-On since the start of the pandemic, and the fundraiser having an amazing keynote speaker, excitement filled the ballroom.

The luncheon is held each year to raise money so that the organization can continue to provide kids and adults with disabilities, with programs and resources.

This year, the keynote speaker for the luncheon, was Chris Nikic, the first person with Down Syndrome to complete an Ironman.

“Most people don’t think they can swim 2.4 miles, most people don’t think they can bike 112 miles, most people don’t think they can run a 26.2 mile marathon, and then you put those three things together, and most people say, I’m not even gonna think about doing that,” said Chris Pustelak, the Vice President of Operations at Gurley Leap Automotive, one of LOGAN’s sponsors.

Pustelak completed an Ironman in 2016, and told 16 News Now that he understands just how difficult it was for Nikic.

“And to watch Chris do what he did in the documentary, and to finally meet him in person, to know what we went through personally, physically, mentally, to know that he did it is just such a huge accomplishment,” said Pustelak.

The Ironman is widely considered one of the most difficult one-day sporting events in the world, and Nikic said that despite all of the challenges, he never gave up.

“My dad once told me life can be hard,” said Chris Nikic, “When I crossed the finish line, I heard the famous words, Chris Nikic, you’re an Ironman.”

In his speech at the luncheon, Nikic told the audience that he has a personal goal to be one percent better each day. A key way of thinking for an Ironman.

“Really this race is about a step at a time, a pedal at a time, a stroke at a time, and just staying in the mile that you’re in, and to know what he’s done and to see how many people have tried and didn’t finish an Ironman, or got close and didn’t finish an Ironman, and that he did, it’s incredible,” said Pustelak.

