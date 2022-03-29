Advertisement

The Great LOGAN Nose-On Luncheon is back in-person, with an incredible keynote speaker

By Samantha Albert
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Great LOGAN Nose-On annual luncheon at the Century Center in Downtown, South Bend, brought people together for the first time since 2019.

Between it being the first in-person Nose-On since the start of the pandemic, and the fundraiser having an amazing keynote speaker, excitement filled the ballroom.

The luncheon is held each year to raise money so that the organization can continue to provide kids and adults with disabilities, with programs and resources.

This year, the keynote speaker for the luncheon, was Chris Nikic, the first person with Down Syndrome to complete an Ironman.

“Most people don’t think they can swim 2.4 miles, most people don’t think they can bike 112 miles, most people don’t think they can run a 26.2 mile marathon, and then you put those three things together, and most people say, I’m not even gonna think about doing that,” said Chris Pustelak, the Vice President of Operations at Gurley Leap Automotive, one of LOGAN’s sponsors.

Pustelak completed an Ironman in 2016, and told 16 News Now that he understands just how difficult it was for Nikic.

“And to watch Chris do what he did in the documentary, and to finally meet him in person, to know what we went through personally, physically, mentally, to know that he did it is just such a huge accomplishment,” said Pustelak.

The Ironman is widely considered one of the most difficult one-day sporting events in the world, and Nikic said that despite all of the challenges, he never gave up.

“My dad once told me life can be hard,” said Chris Nikic, “When I crossed the finish line, I heard the famous words, Chris Nikic, you’re an Ironman.”

In his speech at the luncheon, Nikic told the audience that he has a personal goal to be one percent better each day. A key way of thinking for an Ironman.

“Really this race is about a step at a time, a pedal at a time, a stroke at a time, and just staying in the mile that you’re in, and to know what he’s done and to see how many people have tried and didn’t finish an Ironman, or got close and didn’t finish an Ironman, and that he did, it’s incredible,” said Pustelak.

If you would like to show your support to LOGAN, you can click the link here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first
A department spokesperson told WNDU that officers were sent to the 1300 block of West Fisher...
Shots fired investigation in South Bend
Candlelight vigil for 12-year-old North Side Middle School student
Candlelight vigil for 12-year-old North Side Middle School student
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
Will Smith apologizes: ‘I was out of line and I was wrong’
Parole commissioners decided Frederick Woods, 70, no longer is a danger to the public after...
Man who kidnapped and buried a bus full of children alive in 1976 recommended for parole

Latest News

On Tuesday evening, the Elkhart mayor's office held a meeting to discuss how to handle the...
Meeting to discuss ways to manage geese population
The money was presented as a thank you to the service of the Elkhart County Police in catching...
Elkhart Co. Farm Bureau donates $2K to sheriff’s department
On Tuesday, police chased a stolen car in the city's northeast side that resulted in 3 people...
SBPD arrest 3 men after highspeed chase through Eddy St. Commons
It will be the first time the trials will be hosted in a football stadium.
Lucas Oil Stadium to host 2024 U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials
New running backs coach Deland McCullough is getting his first look at his room on the football...
Irish running backs could have big season