Gov. Whitmer to sign bipartisan ‘Building Michigan Together’ bill

(WNDU) - On Monday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced her intention of signing the ‘Building Michigan Together Plan’.

The ‘Building Michigan Together Plan’, is a bipartisan plan to invest nearly $5 billion in Michigan’s infrastructure, stimulate the economy, create jobs, and benefit families in every region of the state.

The plan includes nearly $2-billion dollars to address critical water infrastructure needs.

“The Building Michigan Together Plan makes bold, bipartisan investments in the kitchen-table issues that matter most to Michigan families, including clean water, smooth roads, fast internet, and beautiful parks,” said Governor Whitmer. “I am so proud that the Michigan Legislature and I were able to come together to get this done. This bill will make a real difference in our communities, support tens of thousands of good-paying jobs, and set up Michigan’s economy for decades of success. It is a testament to what is possible when we put Michiganders first.”

Breaking it down further, 1 billion will go towards drinking water improvements, including $325-million to replace lead service lines in Benton Harbor.

Another $712-million for clean water initiatives to address storm and wastewater.

The plan also provides funds towards transportation, parks, internet, and housing.

Enclosed below is a full list of the funds and how they will be used:

Water

The Building Michigan Together Plan includes nearly $2 billion to address critical water infrastructure needs.

· More than $1 billion for drinking water improvements, including:

· At least $325 million to replace lead service lines, including 100% of lead service lines in Benton Harbor.

· $55 million to help communities tackle toxic contaminants like PFAS.

· $43 million in assistance for small and disadvantaged communities.

· $712 million for clean water initiatives to address storm and wastewater including:

· $$669 million for clean water infrastructure.

· $35 million for loans to help repair failing septic systems.

· $20 million for public health risk reduction.

· $8 million to address emerging contaminants.

· $210 million to repair dams in Midland and Gladwin counties and another $40 million to address the repair, renovation, or elimination of dams statewide.

Transportation

The Building Michigan Together Plan calls for critical investments of $645 million in Michigan’s infrastructure, including:

· $317 million for road and bridge programs, benefitting both state and local projects.

· $66 million to make state transportation infrastructure more resilient to future flooding events by adding reliable generator backup power to all 164 state-owned pumping stations.

· $98 million for airport infrastructure improvement grants.

· $66 million to improve public transportation.

· $25 million investment in the statewide Mobility Futures Initiative to position Michigan to lead the nation in mobility innovation.

Parks

The Building Michigan Together Plan invests $450 million in Michigan’s state parks to improve state and local parks and trails to enhance tourism and boost the outdoor recreation industry.

· $250 million for state parks, including the creation of a new state park in the city of Flint.

· $200 million for local park systems, including transformative greenway projects in Detroit and Grand Rapids.

High-Speed Internet

The Building Michigan Together Plan will connect more households and small businesses to fast, reliable high-speed internet through:

· $250 million in funding to improve access and adoption of broadband – helping ensure all Michigan residents and businesses can compete in a 21st century economy.

Housing

The Building Michigan Together Plan provides funding centered on housing in underserved rural and urban areas, including:

· $150 million for housing and home improvements, such as:

· $50 million investment in the Housing and Community Development Fund to meet the housing needs of low-income households throughout the state.

· $50 million to create a missing middle housing gap fund.

· $50 million for residential home improvements including grants to incentivize energy efficiency and provide energy assistance.

· $383 million for COVID Emergency Rental Assistance to help tenants facing pandemic-related hardships avoid eviction while also ensuring landlords can recoup owed rent.

· $121 million to help Michigan homeowners avoid the personal devastation of foreclosure.

Additionally, the Building Michigan Together Plan includes:

· $133 million to strengthen Michigan’s Unemployment Insurance System and tackle fraud.

· $46 million to protect funding for public safety and first responders in cities, villages and townships with population losses in the 2020 Census.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.