First Alert Forecast: Clouds Building, Showers Return Late Tuesday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TUESDAY: Mix of clouds and sun early in the day with increasing clouds during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will return to the middle 40s during the late afternoon before shower chances increase. A few isolated showers are possible after 6pm. Then as a warm front crosses the area into the evening more rain is likely. High of 47. Winds SE 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Showers and a few heavier pockets of rain are possible between 7pm and 11pm. This will open the door for some scattered showers to linger overnight and into the early hours of Wednesday. It will be breezy as the showers move in. Temperatures will fall a bit, into the upper 30s for some. Low of 39. Winds SE 15-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers during the morning with overcast skies likely. A few rays of sunshine may peak through the thicker clouds at times but showers are also possible during the day. Temperatures will rise quickly into the afternoon and early evening, nearing 70 degrees. More heavier pockets of rain and a few thunderstorms are likely during the late afternoon and evening as a cold front begin to move into the region. It will be windy throughout the day, especially as the front moves through. Heavier rain is likely onto the overnight hours before leaving scattered showers behind as temperatures begin to fall. High of 70. Winds 15-20 mph with gusts to 35.

THURSDAY: Scattered showers continue through the first half of Thursday while the temperatures continue to drop. As we fall into the 30s there will be a few snow showers possibly mixed with some light rain through the afternoon and evening. Some of those flurries linger into Friday morning before we dry out. High of 45. Winds W 10-20 mph.

LONG RANGE: A few more showers likely over the weekend and into next week. No long duration dry spell in the next 10 days. Temperatures will also remain below average, mostly in the 40s until we return to the 50s later next week. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Monday, March 28th, 2022

Monday’s High: 34

Monday’s Low: 18

Precipitation: 0.00″

