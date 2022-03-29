Advertisement

Check-in for a check-up -- Doctors want to see you

By Matt Gotsch
Mar. 29, 2022
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Tomorrow is National Doctor’s Day, and in honor of the holiday, local doctors call on Michiana residents to make sure they are up to date with their check-ups.

According to the Journal of General Internal Medicine, nearly one in five US adults delayed or did not receive medical care due to COVID-19.

Many patients have scheduled video calls with doctors, but doctors admit that there are limitations and additional challenges to not seeing patients in person.

“You Know, I would encourage people who kind of put those things off to get caught up on that again because, you know, it sounds cliché, but it’s so much easier to treat something early than you wait until, if you avoid the screening – the mammogram, the colonoscopy, the pap smears – it’s so much easier to treat that at the beginning than waiting until you’re really sick and in the hospital, said Dr. Anthony Aspesi, MD, a Family Physician with the St. Joseph Health System.”

He added that COVID-19 has been shown to increase heart problems and recommends cardiovascular screening to ensure people are not suffering unknown and adverse effects from COVID.

Dr. Aspesi also noted that “we’ve seen a shift towards a little more telemedicine or doing video visits, things like that. People were more hesitant of that before and I think that’s become a little more common. I still think there’s a value to seeing someone in person and as a physician, touch, putting your hands on them, I think gives you valuable information that you can’t necessarily get over the internet.”

Call your doctor to schedule an appointment or insurance provider to find a doctor in your network.

To visit the St. Joseph Health System website, click here.

