Ask the Doctor: Regular checkups, ankle pain, rashes

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every week on 16 News Now to answer your medical questions.

This week’s “Ask the Doctor” segment comes one day ahead of “National Doctors’ Day” (Wednesday, March 30).

With that, our first question is: “What would be your advice to our viewers on having regular checkups with their doctors?”

DR. BOB : Visits to the doctor depend on a couple of different things.

Certain medical conditions demand more frequent visits. Different doctors have a different style of how often they want to see their patients.

If it has been a while since you have seen the doctor, make an appointment. After you have your first visit, they doctor can help you understand how often you need to be seen.

Question #2 (From Beth): “What could sharp stabbing, burning pain in my ankle be?”

DR. BOB : Many things can cause ankle pain. However, by far the most common is going to be due to a musculoskeletal condition.

Musculoskeletal conditions include bones, joints, muscles, tendons, and bursa. Problems with these areas can be due to an injury, overuse, or can be due to an inflammatory condition.

Typically, as a doctor, we want to do good exam of the ankle and take x-rays. For most musculoskeletal problems we’ll encourage strengthening exercises, relative rest from whatever activities might have caused the problem, and possibly anti-inflammatory medicines.

Most musculoskeletal problems will improve without needing more aggressive intervention.

Question #3 (From Kay): “I’ve developed small, flat red spots only on my right cheek. I’ve had it for over a year now, what could it be?”

DR. BOB : Rashes are one of the trickiest problems to sort out in medicine.

One of the difficulties is that so many different things can cause a similar appearing rash. When you describe a red coloring to the rash that makes me think of a couple of different groups of causes.

Vascular rashes—or rashes that have a lot of blood vessels—will often have a red appearance. Rashes due to an inflammatory condition will also often be red.

I think if a rash has lasted for more than a few weeks it is very reasonable to see your doctor. Your doctor will look at the rash and may be able to make a diagnosis. Sometimes, if we cannot get an answer, we will biopsy the rash.

