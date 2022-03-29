Arrest made in deadly hit-and-run investigation in Starke County

STARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A man has been arrested in connection with a deadly hit-and-run earlier this month in Starke County.

It happened back on March 14 on U.S. 421 and County Road 500 South. According to our reporting partners at WKVI, 38-year-old Travis Lynch was driving south on U.S. 421 when 35-year-old Sherman Berry was allegedly in the roadway.

Police say Lynch reportedly did not have enough time to react to avoid a collision with Berry. Lynch then left the scene.

Berry was pronounced dead at the scene after lifesaving efforts were not successful.

Lynch is facing multiple charges, including leaving the scene of a fatality accident. He is being held in the Starke County Jail on a $500,000 surety bond.

Travis Lynch is facing multiple charges, including leaving the scene of a fatality accident.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.