Accused barn arsonists charged for allegedly burning Amish school

BREMEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County barn arson suspects are now facing charges for reportedly setting an Amish school on fire last May.

Court papers stated on May 8, 2021, a man reported smoke coming from a broken window at Rolling Meadow School that stands in the Rentown area.

Firefighters called police for back-up after suspecting arson.

Thanks to security footage from the Rentown owner from the night of the fire, court documents point to those photos showing a pickup truck with a burned-out passenger side headlamp that ultimately matched the description of suspect Joseph Hershberger’s truck.

“Very sad. I mean, you know, these Amish people are pretty good people for the most part,” remarked Jeff Burbrink, extension educator at the Elkhart County Purdue Extension.

Burbrink often works with the Amish, given the community’s deep roots in farming and livestock.

“The first thing they’d think would be why are people wanting to do this?” Burbrink raised.

Probable cause papers stated last December, Hershberger confessed to police that he and Sherry Thomas burned the Marshall County school. Hershberger allegedly said Thomas broke a window and poured gasoline inside the Birch Road building.

It is unclear when the suspects will appear in court for the Marshall County charges.

Related to the Elkhart County charges, Thomas will appear in court on June 6th for a change of plea hearing while Hershberger’s plea change hearing is set for April 11th.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.