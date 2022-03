SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - 2022-2023 ‘Broadway In South Bend’ series announced

The American Theatre Guild has announced its “Broadway In South Bend” lineup of shows at the Morris Performing Arts Center for the 2022-2023 season.

“Come From Away” — Nov. 29, 2022 to Dec. 4, 2022

“Fiddler on the Roof” — Feb. 3 ,2023 to Feb. 5, 2023

“9 to 5: The Musical” — March 17, 2023 to March 19, 2023

“Dear Evan Hansen” — April 25, 2023 to April 30, 2023

ADD-ON PRODUCTION: “The Book of Mormon — Oct. 14, 2022 to Oct. 15, 2022

