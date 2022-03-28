Advertisement

WATCH: Blind high school basketball player sinks basket

A blind high school basketball player sinks a free throw during a game. (SOURCE: WXMI, ZEELAND EAST HIGH SCHOOL)
By Matt Witkos
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. (WXMI) – A blind 11th-grader never imagined she’d create this much excitement with her basketball skills. But with one fell swoop, she’s soaking it all up.

After a few taps on the backboard, Jules Hoogland took her shot.

The crowd of students from Zeeland East and West erupted in excitement.

“I was like, ‘Everyone’s staring me but I can’t see them staring at me, so this is good,’” Hoogland said.

Because Hoogland is blind, she has help on the hardwood. She’s assisted by Ally Guffey.

“She’s my eyes on the court because I don’t have my cane, so I have to put my trust in her to make sure she doesn’t let me get hit by balls. And she guides me in the right direction,” Hoogland said.

The two are inseparable on and off the courts.

“I just make sure she is all lined up,” Guffey said.

The two knew each other in middle school, but the Unified Sports Program made the two grow together to be almost like sisters.

“I had never met anyone who was blind before, so i knew nothing,” Guffey said. “She put a lot of trust in me. And … we had a lot of trial and error. But we have come very, very far, and now we’ve been in a class together for the past two years.”

The program started several years ago as a chance to make friends.

“To watch the culture shift of our school community, really made a difference,” Unified coach Jessie Steel said. “And just to be able to watch how that’s continued to grow, students be accepted, students be shown that they matter and given a chance to really prove that to the school body.”

This is Guffey’s senior year, and she’s already making plans to see Hoogland back out on the court.

“I’m really going to miss you, Ally,” Hoogland told her friend. “And I know next year, I’m going to feel the same way.”

Guffey said moving on will be difficult for her.

“It’s hard to think about because this has been like my family for three years,” Guffey said.

Hoogland said before the game, she missed some of her practice shots. But when she scored, she felt like God was there.

