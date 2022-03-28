Unseasonably cold air continues into the start of the work week

It was a very cold day for Michiana with temperatures not getting out of the 20s for many of us. That, along with winds kept some lake effect flurries going across Michiana.

Winds have calmed now and flurries have stopped. But the cold temperatures will remain.

Still cold overnight with temps falling to the upper teens.

A bit warmer tomorrow with much more sunshine. But still unseasonably cold.

Much warmer weather arrives on Wednesday, along with rain showers,....

Then we chill below normal once again with highs only in the 40s for much of the forecast ahead.

High: 28

Low: 25

PPT: 0.01″

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

