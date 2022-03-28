TRAFFIC ALERT: Day Road railroad crossing closed for repairs

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - If your commute takes you over the Day Road railroad crossing in St. Joseph County, you’ll have to temporarily take a detour.

The crossing is expected to be closed for nearly two weeks as crews work to make repairs.

Detour signs will be posted in the area. Officials recommend using Fir Road and Capital Avenue to Douglas Road to get around the closure.

The crossing is expected to reopen to traffic either Thursday, March 7, or Friday, March 8.

