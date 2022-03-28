Advertisement

Shots fired investigation in South Bend

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 11:25 PM EDT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is reviewing a shots fired investigation.

A department spokesperson told WNDU that officers were sent to the 1300 block of West Fisher Street around 6:20 p.m. on Sunday for a shots fired call.

There, police found casings and are investigating possible damage from the incident.

Around the same time, a male victim walked into Memorial Hospital with an apparent gunshot wound.

However, it’s still unclear if they were directly involved in the shots fired investigation. Their injuries are believed to be non life-threatening.

