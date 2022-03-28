Advertisement

A reminder to be alert on the road as farm traffic ramps up

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 10:01 AM EDT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Spring is here, which means farmers will be out working in the fields soon.

The Marshall County Farm Bureau is reminding drivers to be extra cautious around tractors on the roads.

Agricultural traffic will ramp up in about two weeks, and tractors travel about 20 miles an hour.

Charli Houin, the Marshall County Farm Bureau president, said it’s important for drivers to be patient if they are behind a tractor, and to be careful if they try passing one.

“When cars come around corners out here in the countryside and there’s a lot of blind corners, they can cause farmers to pull off suddenly and pull off in a dangerous situation which causes a lot of damage to equipment,” Houin said.

