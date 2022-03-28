Advertisement

Police investigating vandalism at Indiana Statehouse

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 28, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Police are investigating vandalism at the Indiana Statehouse over the weekend.

Officials told our sister station WTHR in Indianapolis that four teenagers entered the Statehouse Sunday afternoon.

The damage includes graffiti in an office, a bench thrown from the top level and damage to items, including a monitor in the house chamber.

The teenagers were released to their parents. The case will be forwarded to the prosecutor’s office for possible charges.

