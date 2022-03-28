Advertisement

New king in town - Rural King opens in Warsaw

By Matt Gotsch
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s a new king in town.

Rural King opens a new location in Warsaw.

The new store is located at 3350 Lake City Highway and will be having grand opening sales and giveaways all week.

Kmart previously occupied the space, but the building has been vacant since 2019.

Rural King is a farm and home store that sells live chicks, bunnies, ducks, and geese. They also sell farm feed, steel, Carhartt products, firearms, and ammunition, and they even have an in-store mechanic.

“Thank you to the community for the outpouring of support that they showed us this weekend. That was really big for us,” said Michele Scott, the Warsaw Rural King store manager.

She said they had 65 employees and were looking to hire about 30 more.

Rob Parker, President and CEO of Kosciusko County Chamber of Commerce said, “There is pent-up demand in this county and community. This community has more buying power than people realize. We have one of the top farming communities in the state and lead in so many categories. They (Rural King) are filling a void in this community.”

He also said that he finds it amazing that Rural King has never closed a single store that they have opened.

Rural King was founded in 1960.

For more information on Rural King’s new location, click here.

