ND Football: Safety a focus during spring practice

By Drew Sanders
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 12:57 PM EDT
NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s a special time of year as spring practices are up and running in advance of next month’s Blue-Gold Game.

For a team switching coaches and replacing a fair amount of its top talent, here’s plenty of work to be done before this team is game-ready.

First-year head coach Marcus Freeman says the goal at this point of the year is to strike a balance between working hard and staying safe.

“Continue to practice at a high level; continue to compete against each other, but take care of each other,” Freeman says. “That’s the challenge. This is a physical group a competitive group. How can we continue to do that but take care of each other? We have to make sure we’re doing everything in our power to take care of each other and make sure we all make the game.

“Injuries are a part of this game,” he continued. “You’re practicing at a high level, injuries happen. But let’s prevent as many injuries that we can.”

The spring practice season will continue all the way up to the Blue-Gold Game on April 23.

