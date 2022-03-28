Music is making a difference - Elkhart Symphony plays for Ukrainian relief

Elkhart, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Symphony held their New Adventures performance at the Lerner Theatre in Elkhart, but they opened with a world premiere supporting the people of Ukraine.

Music is making a difference. The Elkhart County Symphony Orchestra dedicated a composition written to support the humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

“We were thinking about all the things that are happening around the world, and our responsibility and what can we do as musicians and as artists to pay tribute and to stand in solidarity with what is happening in Ukraine,” said Dr. Soo Han, Music Director at the Elkhart County Symphony Orchestra.

In addition to the piece dedicated to Ukraine, the rest of the concert features works on the piano as well as notable songs from video games.

“The other half of our concert features our dear friend of the Elkhart County Symphony Orchestra, Dr. Nicholos Roth, an incredible pianist, artist, and a professor at Drake University. He has soloed with the orchestra, from what I understand, ten times. And so, we welcome him back to play the monumental Brahms’ 2nd Piano Concerto,” noted Han.

Johannes Brahms was a famous German composer and pianist from the Romantic Period, around 1830-1900. His ability to fall in love easily and the grief of losing his mother are clear inspirations for a large portion of his work.

All the proceeds from Kyiv 2022 will go toward humanitarian relief for the people of Ukraine.

