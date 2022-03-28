Medical Moment: Study shows that COVID-19 is transmissible to pets

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Millions of people in the U.S. have tested positive for COVID since the start of the pandemic.

But what about protecting your pets?

“We know that this virus can jump species,” said the assistant professor of OSU’s College of Veterinary Medicine, Dr. Vanessa Hale.

So, can you get COVID-19 from your dog or cat?

“The only case where we’ve seen, noted and recorded animal-to-human transmission is in mink,” Hale continued.

When it comes to dogs and cats, there have been no documented cases of animal-to-human transmission. However, there have been a few cases of humans transferring COVID to their household dog or cat. Cats were more likely to become infected than dogs.

A team led by veterinarian Dorothee Bienzle, of the University of Guelph in Ontario, investigated potential COVID infection in 198 cats and 54 dogs.

All the dogs and 48 of the cats came from a household in which at least one person had COVID, and the rest of the cats came from an animal shelter or neuter clinic.

The team found that two out of three cats and two out of five dogs whose owners had COVID had antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, indicating they had been infected with the virus at some point, as well. But in the shelter group, less than one in 10 cats had these antibodies.

And in the neuter clinic, the figure was less than one in 38. Dogs and cats that came from households in which owners had COVID also often developed symptoms of the disease, Bienzle and her team reported. Between 20 and 30 percent of the animals experienced loss of energy and appetite, coughing, diarrhea, runny nose and respiratory problems.

The complications were mostly mild and short-term, but they were severe in three cases.

“Currently, the Center for Disease Control suggests that the animals that we have at our home - that we share our homes with should be treated like other human family members. So, if we are sick, we should isolate away from them as much as possible,” Hale said.

Avoid kissing, petting, snuggling and sleeping in the same bed as your pet if you become infected with COVID-19. And limit your pet’s contact outside the household. However, don’t put a mask on your pet and don’t wipe or bathe them with chemical disinfectants, alcohol, hydrogen peroxide, hand sanitizers, or other cleaners. And since the pets that do contract COVID have symptoms that are very mild, such as coughing, sneezing, or diarrhea, experts say it is unlikely that there will be a vaccine available for your pets.

The ASPCA recommends pet parents stock up on two weeks of food for their pets and a month worth of medications in case if you would have to isolate due to COVID-19 infection.

