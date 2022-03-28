Local health officials remain cautious as COVID-19 causes lockdown overseas

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - While COVID-19 cases have hit an all time low in Michiana over the last several months, St. Joseph County Health Officer Dr. Mark Fox says that could all soon change.

“I’m certainly in the wary camp I would say. I think we really have to pay attention to it,” Dr. Fox says.

It all comes as a growing outbreak of the virus continues to spread in Shanghai, China where millions of people are now on lockdown to help get a handle on transmission.

“I don’t think there is really anything that differentiates us from those countries in western Europe where, actually, they are more heavily vaccinated than we are. I’m concerned,” Fox says.

Concerned that St. Joe County’s pandemic low case count could climb to pandemic highs like it did it January. While fox says a lockdown may be out of the realm of possibilities in the Hoosier state, it wouldn’t surprise him to see more mask protocols make its way back to Michiana.

“I can foresee variants arising that will make it advisable to continue, or to resume wearing masks in public spaces. And part of that fear is born out of the sense that still around the globe there are a lot of countries that are not heavily vaccinated. The potential for different variants to emerge will continue for the foreseeable future and we have to be alert to that. We can’t ignore that possibility,” Fox says.

As it stands right now, COVID-19 patients at Hoosier hospitals are also down nearly 90 percent since January.

Moving forward, Dr. Fox says local COVID numbers look promising but health experts will definitely be keeping an eye on them over the next couple of weeks.

