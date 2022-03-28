Advertisement

Google issues warning for Chrome browser vulnerability

Google recently released the version 99.0.4844.84 emergency update for its billions of Chrome...
Google recently released the version 99.0.4844.84 emergency update for its billions of Chrome users worldwide.(Google via CNN Newsource)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - People using the Google Chrome browser should update as soon as possible to fix a dangerous vulnerability.

Google recently released the version 99.0.4844.84 emergency update for its billions of Chrome users worldwide.

Microsoft Edge also is affected by the security flaw, which was described as high severity. Edge uses the same Chromium open-source code from Google.

Microsoft has issued a patch.

Google said in its news release that access to details about the bug may be kept restricted until a majority of users are updated with a fix.

Users of either browser can click on the three dots menu in the upper right-hand corner, click “Help” and then “About” Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge. That will show whether there is an update available.

CNN reported other browsers could be open to the same exploit, including Samsung’s browser, Amazon Silk, Brave and Opera. Users should be on the lookout for updates.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first
A department spokesperson told WNDU that officers were sent to the 1300 block of West Fisher...
Shots fired investigation in South Bend
Woman Hurt in Benton Harbor Shooting
17-year-old Terez Parker, Jr., died earlier month from an apparent gunshot wound.
Michiana Crime Stoppers offers cash reward for tips leading to arrests in South Bend homicide case
New details emerge in Delphi murders investigation after release of police interview transcript

Latest News

Notre Dame grad transfer Paul Atkinson Jr. will not seek another year of eligibility and will...
Paul Atkinson Jr. will not return next season
There are still some questions to be answered before the regular season. One of the biggest:...
ND Football: Freeman gives update on quarterback battle
Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) holds press conference in Washington, D.C. announcing endorsements.
Rep. Elise Stefanik endorses Republican women running in House races
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
Will Smith apologizes: ‘I was out of line and I was wrong’
Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson smiles during a meeting with Sen. Tammy Baldwin,...
Democrats push toward vote on Jackson for Supreme Court