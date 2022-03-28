Former St. Joe HS volleyball players alleging sexual misconduct on part of former coach to remain anonymous

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Three former players who allege sexual misconduct on the part of their former high school volleyball coach will remain anonymous for the time being.

A judge had earlier ruled the former South Bend St. Joseph High School players must publicly reveal their names by March 12 in the name of transparency.

They are now identified as Jane Does on a civil lawsuit filed on their behalf.

Late last week, the judge stated his earlier order, allowing the plaintiffs to take the matter to the Indiana Court of Appeals.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.