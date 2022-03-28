Former SBPD officer accused of sexual misconduct with a minor appears in court

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Monday, a former South Bend Police Officer returned to court.

Timothy Barber appeared in court for a status conference. Barber faces several felony charges including child seduction.

According to court documents, Barber had sexual relations with a a minor victim and repeatedly showed up to her job and exposed himself.

Another status conference is scheduled for May 4.

