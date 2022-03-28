Former SBPD officer accused of sexual misconduct with a minor appears in court
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Monday, a former South Bend Police Officer returned to court.
Timothy Barber appeared in court for a status conference. Barber faces several felony charges including child seduction.
According to court documents, Barber had sexual relations with a a minor victim and repeatedly showed up to her job and exposed himself.
Another status conference is scheduled for May 4.
