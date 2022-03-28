Advertisement

Former SBPD officer accused of sexual misconduct with a minor appears in court

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Monday, a former South Bend Police Officer returned to court.

Timothy Barber appeared in court for a status conference. Barber faces several felony charges including child seduction.

According to court documents, Barber had sexual relations with a a minor victim and repeatedly showed up to her job and exposed himself.

Another status conference is scheduled for May 4.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first
A department spokesperson told WNDU that officers were sent to the 1300 block of West Fisher...
Shots fired investigation in South Bend
Woman Hurt in Benton Harbor Shooting
17-year-old Terez Parker, Jr., died earlier month from an apparent gunshot wound.
Michiana Crime Stoppers offers cash reward for tips leading to arrests in South Bend homicide case
New details emerge in Delphi murders investigation after release of police interview transcript

Latest News

Notre Dame grad transfer Paul Atkinson Jr. will not seek another year of eligibility and will...
Paul Atkinson Jr. will not return next season
There are still some questions to be answered before the regular season. One of the biggest:...
ND Football: Freeman gives update on quarterback battle
Shoppers enjoy free popcorn and coffee at Rural King's grand opening weekend.
New king in town - Rural King opens in Warsaw
Employees of Rural King play with baby chicks during the grand opening weekend.
Warsaw welcomes new Rural King location
This all comes just months after the Benton Harbor School Board recognized Dr. Townsel with a...
Benton Harbor Superintendent Townsel heading to new district