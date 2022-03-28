First Alert Forecast: Cold Monday, Turning Warmer Midweek

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MONDAY: Tons of sunshine with a few high clouds. It will stay on the colder side with highs expected to remain in the middle 30s throughout the day. A breeze out of the north and west will keep the wind chills in the 20s for much of the day. High of 35. Winds NW 10-15mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: A few clouds move back in late in the evening. Turning cold again as temperatures drop in the lower 20s. Some areas could see temps fall into the upper teens by morning. Low of 20. Winds N 5-10mph.

TUESDAY: A mixture of clouds and sun for much of the day. Temperatures back into the lower to middle 40s during the afternoon. It will begin to get breezy as clouds increase later in the afternoon ahead of rain showers. Rain is possible in the evening and overnight hours as another storm system moves into the region. High of 43. Winds SE 5-15mph.

WEDNESDAY: A warm surge of air ahead of periods of rain and a few thunderstorms on Wednesday. Temperatures rise into the middle 60s by the late morning. Rain and thunderstorms are likely during the afternoon and evening. It will be windy and temperatures will begin to drop by the evening. Temperatures falling through the 40s overnight. High of 66. Winds S 10-20mph with gusts to 35.

LONG RANGE: Temperatures falling back into the 40s behind the system with a few flakes mixing in by the early part of Thursday. Clouds and sun will remain for the rest of the week with temperatures staying in the 40s. By the beginning of next week more chances of rain will move into the forecast. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Sunday, March 27th, 2022

Sunday’s High: 28

Sunday’s Low: 18

Precipitation: 0.01″

Snowfall: Trace

