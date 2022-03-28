Elkhart’s National New York Central Railroad Museum cuts ribbon on new children’s area

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The National New York Central Railroad Museum in Elkhart cut the ribbon on its new children’s area Sunday.

Starting this week, children can enjoy a new Lego table, a playhouse train, an updated Thomas table for wooded trains and more.

It comes after three years of planning, fundraising and renovation.

According NNYCRR Asistant Curator Matt Hughey, the new upgrades are designed to give folks both young and old a better sense of what it was like to work for a railroad.

“It’s very exciting. We’re always happy to get people in the door, like really share all the history involved because the railroad is important to this town. It helped build the town,” Hughey says.

For more on when you and your child can check out NNYCRR’s new children’s area, you can head to https://elkhartindiana.org/government/nnycrr-museum/.

